(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, as many as 151 combat engagements have occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders on the frontlines.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , as cited by Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been 151 combat engagements. The enemy launched three missile and 46 air strikes using five missiles and 71 aerial bombs, 1,065 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out over 4,000 shelling on our troops' positions and civilian areas using various types of weaponry," the report states.

According to the General Staff, two combat encounters took place in the Kharkiv sector of the front near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy attempted eight times to push the Ukrainian units from their positions near Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, and Zahryzove. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman secto r, the Russian forces attacked 15 times near Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Kopanky, Nevske, Terniv, and in the direction of Zarichne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

'sof's

In the Siversk sector , the occupiers attempted to advance towards Verkhniokamianske, but Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled the attack.

In the Kramatorsk sector , nine attempts by the enemy to advance near the town of Chasiv Yar and towards Stupochky were reported. Two combat engagements continue.

The Russian troops invaders attempted 16 times to breach the defense of the Ukrainian troops in the Toretsk sector . The invaders received a severe rebuff in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, and Ozarianivka, with 13 attacks repelled. Three attacks are still ongoing.

The enemy has been intensively attacking the Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk sector . "Throughout the day, the aggressor launched 72 assault and offensive actions here. The greatest activity of the Russian invaders is concentrated in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Promin, Yelyzavetivka, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakli, and Yantarne. The Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 65 attacks in this direction, while seven combat engagements are still ongoing," the report states.

The General Staff emphasized that Ukraine's Defense Forces are making every effort to prevent the enemy's advance into Ukrainian territory. According to available information, enemy losses in this sector today amounted to 337personnel, of which 143 were irreversible. Thirteen vehicles, three satellite communication systems, and 17 UAVs were destroyed. Additionally, an armored combat vehicle and a vehicle of the occupiers were damaged.

'sin

It is reported that in the Novopavlivka sector , seven enemy assault actions were repelled, as the invaders attempted to push towards the Ukrainian positions near Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Velyka Novosilka, and towards Pryvilne.

On the Prydniprovske sector , the Ukrainian troops repelled four attacks by the Russian invaders.

Eleven combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector , four of which are still ongoing. Also, the enemy carried out 16 air strikes using 24 guided aerial bombs and 337 artillery shelling attackss.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors , the enemy has not launched active actions since the beginning of the day, conducting shelling of Ukrainian military positions and civilian infrastructure and using aviation.

The General Staff commended the soldiers of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade, the 14th Operational Brigade named after Ivan Bohun, and the 71st Separate Jäger Brigade, "who, under extremely difficult conditions, are holding back the attacks of the enemy's superior forces and inflicting significant losses on them."