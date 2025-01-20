Civilian Injured As Russians Shell Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled Kherson in the evening, January 20, injuring a 67-year-old man.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) posted this on Telegram Ukrinform, reports.

“Around 20:30, the Russian forces shelled Kherson. Due to the enemy attack, a 67-year-old man suffered blast trauma, a concussion, and a shrapnel injury to his elbow,” the statement reads.

The Kherson RMA noted that an emergency medical team provided assistance to the victim at the scene.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Russian forces shelled the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region, injuring a 59-year-old man.