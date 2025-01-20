PMI's Commitment To Smoke-Free Future: Advancing Better Alternatives, Global Innovations

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Stefano Volpetti, President of Smoke-Free Inhalable Products and Consumer Officer at Philip Morris International (PMI), affirmed the company's dedication to replacing every cigarette with a smoke-free alternative for adult smokers worldwide.“Our vision is to replace every cigarette in the hands of adult smokers, and we are committed to providing solutions for one billion adult smokers globally,” Volpetti stated.“In 2020, we made the decision to offer alternatives to the US Food and Drug Administration, and we've been innovating ever since, designing the highest-quality alternatives globally. Philip Morris's commitment has had a significant impact on global public health.”

Volpetti revealed that in 2021, PMI took another major step by focusing on health, healthcare, and investing in technologies to deliver alternatives that do not rely on combustion.“By 2024, we have smoke-free products available in over 90 markets, reflecting a 38% increase. Our goal is to provide more options for adult smokers, and we are fully dedicated to leveraging technology to ensure the success of our mission. The data shows the positive results of our efforts in this field,” he explained. Volpetti further shared that around 36.5 million adults are currently using PMI's smoke-free products, including 30.8 million IQOS users, with 22.1 million having fully switched to IQOS.

Xavier Ducarroz, Vice President of the Smoke-Free Products Category for SSEA, CIS, and MEA at PMI, emphasized the company's focus on catering to diverse consumer preferences.“In the Philippines, for example, we offer various nicotine options. What we are doing is crucial, as we aim to promote these products effectively to adult smokers. This includes overcoming social pressures, engaging with consumer programs, and providing information and support to our customers,” Ducarroz said.

Ankur Modi, Area Vice President for South Asia and Indochina at PMI, discussed the company's commitment to encouraging smokers who are unwilling to quit to switch to better alternatives, while also safeguarding young people.“Our goal is to create a balance by offering less harmful alternatives to adult smokers seeking better choices. In some countries, such as India, the illegal tobacco trade has surged due to high costs and weak product offerings, showing that banning and restricting alternatives doesn't work,” Modi explained.“We believe that governments, media, and healthcare professionals must recognize the positive changes in countries where alternative products are allowed and witness the real impact on consumers' lives.”

He emphasized that PMI is focused on working with governments, adding,“Our vision is not solely centred on prohibition and restriction by authorities and regulators. Instead, we prioritize informed choices and ensure that the alternatives we offer are accessible, beneficial, and safe.”

Lindsey Mark Lewis, Executive Director and Board Member of the Progressive Policy Institute in Washington, highlighted PMI's role in advancing better alternatives to traditional cigarettes.“A decade ago, such alternatives didn't exist, but now PMI is taking calculated risks to help one billion adult smokers switch to better choices,” Lewis noted. He stressed the critical role of governments in supporting this shift, citing scientific evidence that these alternatives are significantly less harmful than traditional cigarettes.

In countries like India, with 300 million smokers, Lewis sees a tremendous opportunity for governments to lead harm-reduction efforts.“I'm optimistic that in the next 10 years, many nations may eliminate traditional cigarettes altogether, driven by innovation and global efforts to move away from smoking,” he concluded.