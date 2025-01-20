Sheikh Hamad Award Celebrates A Decade Of Contribution And Achievement In Chad

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As part of its ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the importance of translation and promote values of understanding and peace among nations, the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding (SHATIU), in collaboration with the African Center for Research, Studies, and Translation, organized a symposium titled "The Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding: A Decade of Contribution and Achievement".

The symposium was held at the National Library in the capital of Chad, N'Djamena, with a large audience comprising academics, intellectuals, and professionals in the field of translation, alongside university students.

The event was moderated by Dr. Al-Tayyib Murdo, who also supervised the translation of the symposium's segments into French, allowing the audience to engage with the content.

The symposium focused on three main themes, highlighting the role of translation in fostering cultural communication among nations and the contribution of the Sheikh Hamad Award in this regard.

The first theme was introduced by Mohamed Hamdan Ishaq, Director of Translation at the General Secretariat in Chad. He provided a comprehensive explanation of the concept of translation, its significance as a means of communication between cultures, and its various types.

Ishaq emphasized that translation is not merely the process of transferring texts from one language to another; rather, it is a profound cultural interaction. He explained that translation goes beyond words and sentences to convey concepts and meanings that reflect the essence of the original culture.

He pointed out that the translator serves as a cultural mediator connecting different worlds and requires comprehensive mastery of both the source and target languages, as well as an understanding of the cultural and social contexts of both.

Furthermore, he remarked on the essential role of translation in the current era of globalization. He affirmed that translation not only enhances cultural dialogue but also fosters growth in economics, politics, and education. Translation, he stated, is a vital element in transferring technology and knowledge across countries.

Dr. Abdulaziz Ishaq Al-Amin addressed the second theme of the symposium, titled "An Overview of major global translation awards and their role in strengthening international relations." He presented a comprehensive overview of how global cultural awards support translation as a fundamental tool for building bridges of communication among nations and promoting cultural understanding.

Dr. Abdulaziz emphasized that global translation awards serve as a significant motivator for translators and cultural institutions, as they spotlight their work and provide both material and moral support, enabling them to continue producing outstanding contributions. He pointed out that these awards not only recognize individual efforts but also play a role in disseminating local cultures and fostering dialogue between civilizations.

Dr. Abdulaziz then reviewed some of the most prominent global translation awards, highlighting their profound impact on the cultural landscape. He dedicated part of his discussion to the SHATIU, commending its significant role in encouraging translation initiatives worldwide. He noted that the award, now in its tenth year, has become one of the most distinguished global awards due to its inclusivity and focus on diverse languages.

In the third theme of the symposium, Dr. Hassan Moussa Chai delivered an outstanding presentation titled "SHATIU: A decade of contribution and achievement." He discussed the award's journey from its inception to its establishment as a global landmark, shedding light on its achievements and role in fostering cultural understanding among nations.

Dr. Hassan highlighted the initial launch of the SHATIU, emphasizing that the initiative was born from a noble desire to promote cultural dialogue between the Arab world and the broader global community.