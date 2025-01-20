12-Yr-Old Akita Dog Japan Gifted To Putin 'In Good Health'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Washington Post

The Akita dog given to Russian President Vladimir in 2012 by the Akita prefectural is alive and well, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.

Now 12 years old, Yume was presented to Putin as a thank-you for Russia's support of areas affected by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.

A spokesperson for the Russian presidential office responded in writing to an inquiry about her welfare, saying that Yume is well, mischievous, devoted and keeps Putin happy at his official residence.

In return for the gift of Yume, Putin gave Akita Gov. Norihisa Satake a Siberian cat named Mir in 2013. Mir died of illness on December 3, which raised concerns about Yume's health.

Yume appeared with Putin in December 2016 when Nippon TV and The Yomiuri Shimbun interviewed him at the presidential office in Moscow. No photos or other information have been released since then.



Japan forest on fire after military explosives drill Dozens of marine mammals found dead after Russian oil tanker spill

Read Also