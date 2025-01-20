(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that the status of military personnel or their past achievements do not override the rule of law.

The President made this statement in a addres , commenting on the arrest of senior officials by law enforcement, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation, the National Police, and the Prosecutor's Office are also doing a good job of ensuring justice in Ukraine, particularly in military affairs. Wealthy draft officers, situations like those in the Kharkiv region when the Russian army attempted to occupy our land and advance on Kharkiv again, and criminal errors in brigade management – all these issues require thorough investigation and just responses,” the President said.

Zelensky thanked law enforcement agencies for their actions today, stating that“it is essential for people to feel that no status or past achievements can override the rule of law.”

'sinforin

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 20, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) arrested three high-ranking Ukrainian officers who failed to provide adequate defense of Kharkiv region during the Russian offensive in May 2024.

On the same day, the SSU and SBI also detained a former commander of the 155th Anna of Kyiv Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for allowing subordinates to abandon their posts without authorization.