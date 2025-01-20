D-Tech's SMART Hold Lockers Achieve Platinum Distinction In 2025 Modern Library Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

D-Tech's SMART Hold locker installed for Round Rock Public Library, Texas

D-Tech's SMART Hold lockers awarded Platinum distinction at MLAs

Marvin Crisp, Founder and Owner of D-Tech International

D-Tech International has been awarded the prestigious Platinum distinction once again for its SMART Hold Lockers in LibraryWorks' Modern Library Awards.

- Marvin Crisp, Founder and Owner of D-Tech InternationalNJ, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LibraryWorks' Modern Library Awards (MLAs), known for their unbiased evaluation process, rely on feedback from librarians with hands-on experience using the products in their facilities. D-Tech's SMART Hold Lockers received an outstanding score of 9.25 out of 10, securing the Platinum award in recognition of their exceptional quality, functionality, and customer satisfaction.Marvin Crisp, Founder and Owner of D-Tech International, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to receive this Platinum distinction for our SMART Hold Lockers. This award reflects our commitment to innovation and our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of libraries and their patrons. For us, it's the greatest endorsement that librarians, who use our products daily, have rated us so highly. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank them for their time and input in judging our product."Jenny Newman, publisher and MLA program manager, said:“It's a testament to D-Tech and the continued difference their Hold Lockers make to libraries that they have received yet another Platinum distinction from our judges.”A survey conducted by D-Tech last month, gathering responses from nearly 70 library customers in the US and UK, revealed that the most valued features of D-Tech's SMART Hold Lockers were integration with library catalog systems (76%) and 24/7 collection and return (63%).Other benefits include weather-resistant design for indoor or outdoor installation, cloud-based management for easy staff operation and an expandable modular system to meet growing demands.The MLA judges were particularly impressed with service quality, awarding a perfect score. One judge commented, "The locker systems have been great...they were instantly a hit with our community. The system software and hardware just work and have been outside in the Florida humidity the entire time.”ENDSEditor's notes:About D-Tech International:D-Tech International is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of high-performance technology solutions for libraries. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, D-Tech has been at the forefront of the library technology industry since 2002.For more information on D-Tech's recent survey and insights gained on library technology challenges, needs and desired features, please get in touch with our media contact below.About LibraryWorks:LibraryWorks helps administrators to make informed decisions about library technology, automation and software, collection development and management, facilities and furnishings, staffing, purchasing, and other areas that drive effective strategic planning and day-to-day operations.About the Modern Library Awards program:The Modern Library Awards (MLAs) is a review program designed to recognize elite products and services in the market which can help library management personnel enhance the quality-of-experience for the library user and increase the performance of their library systems.

Nikki Logan

The Write Impression (TWI)

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.