Auriant Mining AB’S Application For Delisting Has Been Approved

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As previously announced, on 17 January 2025 Auriant AB (publ.) (the“Company”) applied for delisting of the Company's shares from First North Growth Market. Nasdaq has now approved the application and decided that the last day of trading will be 3 February 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

tel: +7 495 109 02 82

e-mail: ...

Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website:

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining ́s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit . G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit .

Attachment

Press-release_Auriant Mining application for delisting approved_ENG