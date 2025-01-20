Historical World War-II Site In Arunachal's Nampong To Be Redeveloped: CM Khandu

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, Jan 20 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Pema Khandu on Monday said that the town of Nampong in the state's Changlang district, being a historical site of World War-II, holds immense historical, cultural, and economic significance as for centuries, the region has been a conduit for migration, trade and cultural exchange.

The Chief Minister announced that the state would curate and restore all remnants of World War-II in Nampong and redevelop them for purposes.

Inaugurating the 3-day Pangsau Pass International Festival (PPIF) in Nampong, he said: "We would soon engage an expert for this and give a new facelift to Nampong town as a reminiscent of the bygone WW- II."

The Chief Minister remarked that PPIF is a shining example of how culture and economy go hand in hand.

"Through folk songs, traditional sports, and expeditions to historic sites, we celebrate our heritage while building a foundation for a prosperous future. This festival also provides a platform for our local artisans, traders, and entrepreneurs to showcase their talent and products, paving the way for economic growth and self-reliance," he added.

Khandu reiterated the state government's commitment to improve infrastructure and connectivity to support the growing tourism sector in the Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) region.

With inclusion of the three districts under tourist circuit and development in connectivity and infrastructure, he assured that tourism would flourish in the region given its rich potential.

"The double-lane National Highway connecting Jairampur, Nampong, and Pangsau Pass is a step in this direction. Under the guidance of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the Central government, we are witnessing unprecedented development in railway, road, and air connectivity, ensuring seamless travel and trade,” Khandu said.

Informing about the 2,500 km Frontier Highway that would traverse from Nafra in West Kameng to Vijaynagar in Changlang, the Chief Minister said that this, along with the inter-connecting corridor roads, would completely change the road connectivity scenario in the state.

“Once connectivity is at its best, our state, including the TCL region would witness accelerated development.”

Talking about the 'decentralisation' of power, the Chief Minister said that the state government would hold its Cabinet meetings across the state in the districts.

These Cabinet meetings, he revealed, would focus on region-centric issues. Khandu, later, laid the foundation stones for four projects and inaugurated five projects specifically for the Nampong Assembly constituency.

He also announced sanctioning of projects worth Rs 43 crores in the constituency. PPIF was last celebrated in 2020.

It could not be held in 2021 due to Covid pandemic and since then it remained dormant. The festival is being celebrated this year from January 20 to 22 after a gap of four years.