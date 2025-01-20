Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Sports Scrubs For Medical Workers (CHK-1169)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a line of uniform tops that could appeal to medical personnel who are also sports fans," said an inventor, from Park Ridge, Ill., "so I invented MEREDITH'S SPORTS SCRUBS. My comfortable and casual design allows you to support your favorite sport, and it could help patients focus on other topics to relax the serious medical vibe."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved medical uniform designed to display the wearer's avidity for sports. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional uniform or scrub tops. As a result, it could spark conversation or serve as an ice breaker to ease the stressful and critical atmosphere of various medical facilities. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical workers who are also sports fans. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1169, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED