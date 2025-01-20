Director Sudha Kongara Pays Heart Touching Tribute To Producer Mano Akkineni

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 20 (IANS) Well known director Sudha Kongara has penned a heart-felt tribute to late producer Mano Akkineni, who incidentally was also her best friend.

Taking to Instagram, Sudha Kongara, who is now directing her next featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, posted a picture of herself with producer Mano Akkineni that was shot way back in 2008 in Panvel.

She wrote,“My first producer and my best friend. RIP Mano Akkineni. And may you shine as bright amongst the stars above as you did when you shone on this earth. I will miss you terribly. You have always watched my first cuts and been my first audience film I'm doing today I dedicate to you Mano, because I know you will be watching my every move as one of the biggest lovers of cinema, cinema and more cinema. Two crazy fan girls - 2008, Panvel.”

Sudha Kongara's first Tamil film 'Drohi' was produced by Mano Akkineni. The film featured Srikanth and Vishnu Vishal along with Shamna Kasim and Poonam Bajwa in the lead. The film had music by Selvaganesh and cinematography by Alphonse Roy. The film, which was edited by Sreekar Prasad, hit screens in September 2010.

Meanwhile, Sudha Kongara's film with Sivakarthikeyan is a period drama which will be on a big scale.

Sivakarthikeyan, during a recent interview to a publication, had disclosed that actors Sreeleela and Atharvaa too were part of the film and that G V Prakash was scoring the music and Ravi K Chandran was handling the camera.

The actor also disclosed that Ravi Mohan was playing the antagonist in the film and that the character he (Ravi Mohan) was playing was a“very, very strong character” and that he was very happy when Ravi said 'yes' to it.