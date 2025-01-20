Global Chemical Logistics Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 297.5 Bn By 2033, At 3.9% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Global Chemical Logistics Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview The Global Chemical Logistics is projected to reach USD 281.8 billion in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 297.5 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 3.9%. In this regard, the chemical logistics market has been recording steady growth implored by the growing demand for chemicals in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and energy industries. This is greatly brought about by the increased production of specialty and fine chemicals that require special ways of logistics due to sensitivity and regulatory demands. From the increase in supply chain transparency to real-time tracking possible with chemically hazardous shipments of extreme relevance, the advancement of safe and compliant standards has significantly improved. Another key field that is gaining wider interest with each passing company is eco-friendly logistics through electric transports and carbon-neutral warehouses that help reduce the ecosystem footprint to a minimum. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: The US Chemical Logistics Market The US Chemical Logistics Market with an estimated value of USD 85.6 billion in 2024 is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 3.7% until reaching USD 118.3 billion by 2033. The United States heads the market in chemical logistics due to its solid chemical manufacturing base, massive infrastructure, and high demand for the management of effective supply chains. The infrastructural roadway and rail network, along with seaports, ensures fair and easy conveyance within and outside national boundaries. This logistics is ever more using environmental sustainability-green fleet electric vehicles and renewable energy. Road transport prevails because of its flexibility, but multimodal solutions combination of rail and sea transports offer cost-effective long-distance logistics solutions. Companies like XPO Logistics and A&R Logistics leverage digital solutions for predictive analytics and blockchain to ensure supply chain visibility and compliance with regulations. Important Insights

The global chemical logistics market is projected to be valued at USD 281.8 billion in 2024 and reach USD 297.5 billion by 2033.

The U.S. chemical logistics market is projected at USD 85.6 billion in 2024, growing to USD 118.3 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 3.7%.

Transportation services are expected to dominate the chemical logistics market, holding 32.2% of the market share in 2024.

The chemical industry is forecasted to dominate with 24.1% of the market share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the largest share, approximately 40.9%, in the global chemical logistics market in 2024.

Major players include DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, DB Schenker, Agility Logistics, Rhenus Logistics, C.H. Robinson, and A&R Logistics. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. Latest Trends

Green Logistics Practices: There is increased use of sustainable practices amongst chemical logistics providers, such as electric and hybrid vehicles, renewable energy in warehouses, and route planning to minimize emissions. These are induced within the regulatory framework involving the Paris Agreement and have aligned the industry with the globe's environmental goals. Digitalization in Logistics: Blockchain and IoT along with AI are adding value through improved supply chain visibility, predictive maintenance, and operational efficiencies. For instance, temperature and humidity values for perishable shipments under transportation can be tracked on IoT sensors to ensure adherence to the quality standards of such a shipment. Chemical Logistics Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players leading the global chemical logistics market are: DHL Supply Chain; XPO Logistics; and Rhenus Logistics. We see that DHL Group invests in green logistics solutions and operational efficiencies since the company is observing good demand for sustainable operations. Looking at XPO Logistics expansion in global regions through proper acquisition, this is where it's trying to enable itself in offering value-added service propositions about chemicals logistics. Rhenus Logistics focuses much more on infrastructure and, simultaneously, real-time tracking for its digital transformation while improving customer service and enabling lead time reductions. Thus, IoT, automation, and AI technologies are increasingly being leveraged by these firms while broadening their portfolios, comprising further specialized services for hazardous goods, pharmaceuticals, and gas, among others, purely to remain competitive. Some of the prominent market players:

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

DB Schenker

Agility Logistics

Rhenus Logistics

H. Robinson

A&R Logistics

BDP International

Ceva Logistics

Al-Futtaim Logistics

Montreal Chemical Logistics

Petrochem Middle East

Chemical Logistics Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 281.8 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 297.5 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 3.9% The US Market Size (2024) USD 85.6 Bn North America Revenue Share (2024) 36.10% Asia Pacific Revenue Share (2024) 40.9% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Services, By Mode of Transportation, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Transportation services in the chemical logistics market would have the leading share with 32.2% in 2024. These services play a vital role in delivering chemicals on time, safely, and efficiently; often, this requires particular transport conditions, such as temperature control and adherence to all standards related to safety and regulation.

Specialized transport services that meet the rise in complex volumes of different chemical products have emerged to serve increased logistics demand for accuracy and flexibility, particularly in industries such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and manufacturing. Coupled with innovations such as real-time tracking, and secure and contamination-free delivery, to name a few, are paramount for handling high volumes of loads and global trade​.

Chemical Logistics Market Segmentation

By Services



Transportation & Distribution

Storage & Warehousing

Customs & Security

Green Logistics

Consulting & Management Services Others

By Mode of Transportation



Roadways

Railways

Airways

Waterways Pipelines

By End User



Chemical industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Specialty Chemicals Industry

Food Industry Other End User

Growth Drivers



Rising Chemical Production: Growth in the chemical logistics sector has surged due to the increase in demand from industries such as automotive and electronics. This again is largely contributed by the emerging economies from the Asian and Latin American continents. Infrastructure Development: Investments in port expansions, highway networks, and logistics hubs worldwide are improving the efficiency of chemical transportation by reducing lead times and costs.

Restraints



High Costs: The costs associated with compliance, safety measures, and specialized equipment tend to be a barrier, particularly for small and mid-sized enterprises. Geopolitical Risks: Trade restrictions, tariffs, and regional conflicts may disrupt global supply chains and affect the profitability of logistics operations.

Growth Opportunities



Specialized Logistics Services: Customized solutions for hazardous chemicals, like dedicated tankers and ISO-certified containers, have high demand and therefore represent a high growth opportunity. Emerging Markets: Developing economies in both Africa and Southeast Asia show potentials yet to be harnessed in the operations and management of chemical logistics due to rapid industrialization thus resulting in a growing requirement and importation of chemicals.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the chemical logistics market, accounting for 40.9% of the global share in 2024, driven by rapid industrialization and high chemical production in major economies such as China and India. China, being the world's largest chemical producer, has benefited from a wide range of infrastructure development in terms of advanced ports, highways, and rail networks, which allows for efficient domestic and international transportation of chemicals.

Similarly, the growing economy and expanding manufacturing base of India add to the growing chemical production and logistics demand in the region. The main industries, such as automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, in countries like Japan, South Korea, and China increase the demand for chemicals, hence increasing the logistics services.

By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Chemical Logistics Market



May 2024: C.H. Robinson introduced advanced tracking and safety technologies for hazardous chemical transportation, improving visibility and efficiency.

April 2024: Sinotrans launched a digital platform integrating logistics operations, enhancing chemical supply chain transparency and efficiency.

April 2024: Quantix SCS acquired CLX Logistics, strengthening its North American chemical supply chain services portfolio.

March 2024: Leschaco opened a chemical logistics center in the Netherlands for optimized multimodal chemical goods transportation.

December 2023: DHL acquired Agility Integrated Logistics, expanding its chemical logistics capabilities in emerging markets.

November 2023: BASF and DB Cargo partnered for sustainable chemical logistics using innovative rail and intermodal solutions.

October 2023: XPO Logistics acquired Kuehne+Nagel's chemical logistics operations, enhancing hazardous materials handling expertise.

September 2023: Dow and Ryder collaborated to optimize Dow's chemical transport with advanced planning and execution technology. March 2023: Brenntag acquired Univar Solutions, consolidating its position and expanding its chemical logistics market presence.

