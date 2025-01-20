Karate Tournament Dedicated To Anniversary Of January 20 Tragedy Wraps Up

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The 10th "Arpaçay Open" karate tournament dedicated to the 35th
anniversary of the January 20 tragedy has concluded,
Azernews reports.
This event was organized by the Baku City Youth and Sports
Department in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Karate Federation
(AKF).
The opening ceremony of the 10th anniversary tournament, which
plays a significant role in promoting patriotism and the
development of karate as a sport, was held at the Baku Sports
Palace.
The ceremony began with a moment of silence to honor the memory
of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed
their lives for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Following this, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan
was performed by the Military Orchestra of the Ministry of
Defense.
Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation Rahman
Hatamov, Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sadig Gurbanov,
Vugar Iskandarov, and Vugar Rahimzade spoke about the January 20
tragedy, the 44-day Patriotic War, and the government's support for
sports.
Subsequently, a ceremony was held to present gifts and honorary
diplomas to the guests of the event.
In the artistic segment of the ceremony, a special composition
dedicated to the theme of patriotism was performed by Farahim
Sadig, head of the "Öncə Vətən" Public Union, and soloists from the
Military Orchestra of the Ministry of Defense.
At the end of the event, Yaver Huseynov, head of the "Arpaçay
Karate Club," expressed gratitude to the President of the
Azerbaijan Karate Federation, Ulvi Guliyev, the director of the
Baku Sports Palace, Ali Asgarov, and to the heads of sports clubs
and public unions, referees, coaches, athletes, and all
participants for their comprehensive support.
It should be noted that the 2-day 10th "Arpaçay Open" tournament
saw nearly 800 athletes from about 10 foreign countries (Turkiye,
Iran, Czech Republic, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Uzbekistan,
Russia) compete in kata, kumite, and team kumite events, including
participants from Baku, Sumgayit, and various regions of
Azerbaijan.
Among the 65 sports clubs participating in the tournament, the
"Black Panther" club took first place, the "Black Diamond" club
came in second, and the sports club from the Jambyl region of
Kazakhstan secured third place.
