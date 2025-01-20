Volkswagen Saudi Arabia Partners with Al-Ittihad Football Club: Driving Innovation and Excellence in GCC Football

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) DUBAI, UAE - Volkswagen Middle East is thrilled to announce a ground-breaking partnership with Al-Ittihad Football Club, one of Saudi Arabia’s most iconic teams. Facilitated by Volkswagen’s authorised dealer SAMACO Motors, this two-year sponsorship is part of the brand’s ongoing “We Drive Football” initiative, which underscores Volkswagen’s commitment to football as a unifying force across the Middle East.

This partnership follows a series of successful football sponsorships by Volkswagen and its local dealers in the region, including the UAE Pro League (Dubai), Amman Football Club (Jordan), and Gulf United FC. At the Volkswagen Group Middle East (VWGME) level, the brand also collaborates with Qatar Foundation, further demonstrating its dedication to supporting football’s growth and its communities.

Al-Ittihad’s men’s and women’s teams will enjoy access to the latest Volkswagen models, including the Touareg, Teramont, and T-Roc, combining premium automotive excellence with the passion of football. As part of the agreement, Volkswagen’s logo will proudly feature on the front collar of Al-Ittihad’s men’s first-team shirts and the sleeves of the women’s first-team kits, ensuring prominent visibility both locally and internationally.

“Volkswagen is honoured to partner with Al-Ittihad Football Club as part of our ‘We Drive Football’ initiative,” said Matthias Ziegler, Managing Director of Volkswagen Middle East. “This collaboration follows a series of successful football sponsorships in the region, further cementing our role in fostering the growth of the sport and its communities by supporting both the men and women’s teams. Football is the number one sport in the world that brings people together and through this partnership with Al-Ittihad, we aim to bring our shared values of innovation, excellence, and teamwork to life, connecting with fans across Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

Al-Ittihad Football Club President, Eng. Loay Mashabi, shared his excitement saying: “Our club’s success in attracting exceptional companies to leverage its vast outreach is evident through the exposure it provides to brands not only on official team jerseys but also across the club’s highly engaged social media platforms.”

“This includes significant local and international media coverage of all club events. Today, we are pleased to welcome a distinguished automotive brand renowned for its exceptional design, performance, and driving pleasure. I am confident this sponsorship will achieve its goals, given Al-Ittihad’s significant resources and enormous fan base. As we’ve witnessed over the past weeks with the influx of new sponsorships, our work to attract more partners continues.

“The success of our commercial operations reflects the collective efforts of all departments to elevate the club both athletically and organizationally, ensuring we maintain a position befitting this historic club and its loyal fans.” he added.

On his part, Mohammed Raffa CEO of Samaco Motors, expressed his happiness with Samaco Volkswagen sponsoring a heritage filled club like Al-Ittihad saying: "Volkswagen is one of the world’s oldest and most respected automotive brands, with a legacy spanning nearly 90 years. The brand is renowned for its support of sports across various disciplines worldwide. Today, we continue that tradition through this partnership, supporting sports and youth initiatives in Saudi Arabia by sponsoring one of the Kingdom’s most prominent and fan-loved clubs. This aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which places great emphasis on youth and sports development. We are proud to sponsor both the men’s and women’s teams of Al-Ittihad and look forward to celebrating new achievements together this season."

Volkswagen’s “We Drive Football” initiative has seen the brand support various football sponsorships across the Middle East, solidifying its position as a key partner in the sport. This new alliance with Al-Ittihad further demonstrates the brand’s dedication to creating meaningful connections with the region’s football-loving communities.

Through this partnership, Volkswagen and Al-Ittihad will collaborate on a series of activations, engaging fans and driving the excitement of football while showcasing the precision and reliability synonymous with Volkswagen vehicles.





