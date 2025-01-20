Brighton College Dubai Inspires With First Official Tedxyouth Event Bright Ideas For A Bright Future

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Prep school pupils delivered passionate speeches on pivotal themes of sustainability, innovation, and creativity

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 20 January 2025: Brighton College Dubai proudly hosted its first-ever TEDxBrighton College Dubai Youth event,“Bright Ideas for a Bright Future,” on 16th January. Held at the school campus, this inspiring event featured stand-out presentations by talented Prep school pupils, highlighting their innovative thinking and passion as they addressed pressing global challenges across themes of sustainability, innovation, and creativity.

Key talks included 'The Power of Technology: Advancing Our World' by Cristian Minervini and Adam Breiter , which explored how technological advancements can address environmental challenges and drive progress, and “Future of Technology: From Fiction to Reality” by Sebastian Milne and Zidan Moti , which examined the transformative potential of emerging innovations in reshaping societies. Other highlights included “Painting the Planet Better” by Sofia Brooks and Coralie Sheehy , which focused on creative solutions for a more sustainable future, and “AI: Our Future or Our Destruction?” by Ethan Bera and Umar Sherrief , which delved into the ethical considerations surrounding artificial intelligence. Additionally, “Imagine That: How Creativity Can Change the World” by Maeve Gannon , inspired the audience with a thought-provoking exploration of the power of imagination in shaping our future.

The event featured keynote speaker Mr. Srihari Prahalad , a visionary entrepreneur and digital wellness advocate, who captivated the audience with his insights on incorporating healthier digital habits. As master of ceremonies, Mr. Prahalad brought his extensive TEDx experience to the stage, providing invaluable mentorship and inspiration to the pupils.

Sarah Brannon, Head of Preparatory School at Brighton College Dubai, commented, “This week, Prep school parents, pupils, and staff gathered together to listen to imaginative and powerful ideas, fuelled by vision and creativity, which was wonderful to see. TEDxBrighton College Dubai Youth created a space where pupils' ideas worth spreading could emerge and thrive. It is about crafting ideas with precision, courage, and empathy-skills that shape future leaders, thinkers, and changemakers. We are immensely proud of all our young speakers for their courage to speak, to question, imagine, and to learn. The pupils had the great privilege of being mentored and supported not just by our staff but also by Mr. Srihari Prahalad, whose presence as master of ceremonies and keynote speaker was an additional highlight of the event.”

As a fully registered, independently organised TEDx event, TEDxBrighton College Dubai Youth reaffirmed the College's commitment to nurturing confidence, creativity, and critical thinking among its pupils. The participating pupils, all members of the Sheikh Zayed Group, which provides special inspirational classes and personalised mentorship for talented pupils, demonstrated the values of innovation and perseverance while honing essential skills that prepare them to thrive academically, personally, and as changemakers of the future.