Kaspersky Study: Companies Seek Specialised Expertise To Combat Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cyber Threats

As concerns about the use of AI in cyberattacks increase, companies worldwide are racing to bolster their cybersecurity strategies, according to a Kaspersky ( ) survey. In a new study the cybersecurity company revealed that 92% of IT and Information Security professionals surveyed in the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa (META) region expect the use of AI by malicious actors to escalate over the next two years. This growing threat is prompting organisations to prioritise defense expertise, with many turning to cybersecurity vendors for specialised support and training.

In its latest study titled“Cyber defense&AI: Are you ready to protect your organisation?” Kaspersky gathered insights from IT and Information Security professionals across SMEs and large enterprises. The findings underscore the urgent need to prepare for AI-driven cyberattacks.

To combat these evolving threats, companies place high value on cybersecurity expertise, with 94% of respondents in the META region highlighting the importance of growing internal expertise through training for in-house employees, and 93% underscoring the need for external expertise provided by cybersecurity vendors. This need spans sectors from retail to critical infrastructure, emphasising a universal demand for advanced threat protection.

To reinforce their cyber protection, organisations are actively integrating both internal and external expertise. Currently, 36% of companies surveyed in the META region are either implementing or planning to deploy external support to adapt to the evolving threat landscape, while 34% are doing the same through internal training initiatives. Additionally, 61% already use external cybersecurity expertise, and 62% have training programs in place, underscoring a dual approach in fortifying their protection.

Cybersecurity vendors' expertise can come in various forms, from specialised professional services that help organisations deploy their protection solutions, to advanced expert centers that focus on specific security challenges. One of these centers is the Kaspersky AI Technology Research Center. It brings together the company's AI research and development efforts, to deepen the protective capabilities of cybersecurity solutions.

Vladislav Tushkanov, Group Manager at the Kaspersky AI Technology Research Center, says: "Our latest survey shows that businesses are acutely aware of the rising threat from AI-driven cyberattacks and are looking to reinforce their protection through comprehensive solutions, including the use of vendors' extensive cybersecurity expertise. The Kaspersky AI Technology Research Center plays a pivotal role by helping us leverage AI advancements to enhance our threat protection strategies and explore innovative ways of using AI in cybersecurity. It also enables us to address security concerns specific to AI itself, ensuring that businesses are prepared for the latest AI-driven threats."

