Announcement Of Sports Resumption Activities In Sudan

(MENAFN- Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee



Sudan – Sudanow_ SUNA

Coinciding with the victory of our Sudanese and their advances on all fronts, and the overwhelming joy that has swept across all states of Sudan, the launch of sports activities comes to continue the journey and restore vitality to the body, which has suffered from the displacement and migration of its people beyond its borders. The resumption of sports activities symbolizes the revival of the wounded nation and serves as a means of healing, paving the way for the homeland to return strong and resilient, as it has always been.

Last Friday, Federal Minister of Youth and Sports, Ms. Hazar Abdel Rasoul, officially announced the resumption of sports activities in the country. The event took place at the stadium in the city of Berber, Nile River State, marking the opening of the Sudanese Premier League football matches. The ceremony was attended by Mr. Khalid Al-Ayser, Minister of Culture and Information, the Governor of Nile River State, the President of the Sudanese Football Association, and key executive leaders from the state.

During her meeting with Dr. Mohamed Al-Badawi, Governor of Nile River State, the minister emphasized the importance of resuming sports activities in promoting social cohesion and addressing the impacts of war. She highlighted the efforts of the youth and sports sectors in the battle for dignity, stating, "Youth are the backbone of building and reconstruction; they fought in the battlefields and mobilized to secure all cities of Sudan."

In a related context, the minister listened to the concerns of local sports officials and athletes in the state, who outlined the challenges facing the sports sector, particularly the rehabilitation of sports infrastructure. The minister also toured the stadiums of Atbara and Al-Damer to assess their conditions.