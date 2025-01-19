Amir Awarded Prince Naif Medal For Arab Security Of The Excellent Class
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was awarded the Prince Naif Medal for Arab Security of the Excellent Class, in recognition of His Highness's wise policy in achieving security and stability, which enhances the path of development and prosperity; His Highness's unwavering support for joint Arab security efforts; and in recognition of the State of Qatar's outstanding success in securing the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and its efforts to promote Arab and Islamic cultural values.
On behalf of HH the Amir, the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani received the award during his meeting on Sunday with HE Secretary-General of the Arab Interior Ministers Council Dr. Mohammed bin Ali Koman.
During the 40th Arab Interior Ministers Council held in the Republic of Tunisia, Their Highnesses and Excellencies the Arab Interior Ministers decided to award HH the Amir with the Prince Nayef Medal for Arab Security of the Excellent Class.
