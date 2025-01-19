UK Parliament's International Development Committee calls on government to officially recognize State of Palestine

(MENAFN) On Friday, the UK Parliament's International Development Committee called on the to officially recognize the State of Palestine. The committee requested the government to define the necessary conditions for such recognition and provide a timeline for the actions involved, according to the Anadolu Agency. In its report, the committee discussed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the situation in the West Bank, and the condition of displaced Palestinians. It urged the government to clarify the steps needed for recognition, including the conditions that must be fulfilled and a timeline for the proposed actions.



The report highlighted that Israel's response to Hamas' October 7, 2023, attacks resulted in substantial civilian casualties and destruction of infrastructure in Gaza. It also pointed to international legal concerns, warning that Israel’s military actions in Gaza could lead to violations of international humanitarian law, potentially amounting to genocide. Furthermore, the committee stressed the importance of recognizing Palestine for achieving lasting peace in the region. It noted that 500 trucks of aid are needed daily to address Gaza’s humanitarian needs, but only an average of 25 trucks have been allowed to deliver aid.



Regarding Israeli actions in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the report noted that Israel had demolished 1,800 Palestinian structures and killed 736 Palestinians between October 7, 2023, and October 31, 2024. Additionally, 1,722 Palestinians were displaced due to land confiscation by Israeli authorities. The report called on the UK government to ensure Israel is held accountable for violations of international humanitarian law.

