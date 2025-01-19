Iran’s Imam Khomeini port loads, unloads 36 million tons of goods in 9 months

(MENAFN) In the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 – December 21, 2024), 36 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at Imam Khomeini port in Khuzestan province, according to a provincial official. Aboutaleb Geraylou, the director-general of the Ports and Maritime Department of Khuzestan, reported that Imam Khomeini port, the largest commercial port in the province, received 1,112 vessels during this period. This reflects the port’s significant role in handling a large volume of cargo for the region.



Nationwide, Iran's ports managed nearly 175 million tons of cargo during the same nine-month period, as previously disclosed by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO). Of this total, 60.38 million tons were unloaded, including 20.83 million tons of oil products and 39.55 million tons of non-oil goods. Meanwhile, cargo loading operations amounted to 114.61 million tons, consisting of 58.84 million tons of oil goods and 55.77 million tons of non-oil goods.



Combined, the loading and unloading operations across Iran’s ports totaled 174.99 million tons. This included 79.67 million tons of oil products and 95.32 million tons of non-oil goods, reflecting the significant diversity of goods being processed at the nation’s ports.



Additionally, Iran's ports handled 2.33 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers during this period. This marks a 14 percent increase compared to the 2.05 million TEUs handled in the same period the previous year, indicating growth in container traffic and reflecting an expanding maritime trade network.

