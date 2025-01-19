EU ban on Elon musk's x faces challenges amid new digital regulations

(MENAFN) Experts told AFP that a European Union ban on Elon Musk's social X would be more challenging than some politicians have indicated and, at worst, only temporary.



In a television appearance last week, former European Commissioner Thierry Breton suggested that it would be "possible" to suspend X throughout the 27-nation union.



With reference to the Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA), which went into effect in early 2024, he stated, "We have two laws… that would potentially allow a judge to impose this requirement."



Breton's recommendation came after claims that X's algorithm was favoring certain political opinions, particularly those that supported its owner, Musk.



All EU member states must adhere to the same regulatory framework for digital platforms under the DSA.



Similar to other networks with over 45 million monthly active members, X has been classified as a "very large online platform" and is therefore subject to the strictest regulations, particularly with regard to content management.



