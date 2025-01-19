Farmers in Berlin demand flexible agricultural laws

(MENAFN) On Saturday, farmers gathered in the German capital to protest the government's agricultural policies, voicing their discontent and demanding the creation of a more sustainable farming framework.



Thousands of protesters assembled in front of the Federal Parliament building, holding banners and placards with slogans such as "No tax on organic products," "Democracy over corporate power," "Enough is enough," "Farms over agribusiness," "We are open to the future, against genetic technology," and "Stop the war on nature." The marchers made their way through the city center, calling for change.



One banner prominently displayed read: "Choose a Courageous Agricultural Policy," referencing the early elections scheduled for February 23.



Antje Hollaender, a farmer and member of the Young Farmers Association, explained to Anadolu that the demonstration was organized to call for an agricultural transformation. "Agricultural policy has not been given much importance in recent years. Not much has been done for small farms," she said.



Hollaender voiced her opposition to the free trade agreement being negotiated between the EU and the South American Common Market (MERCOSUR), stressing the need to protect the rights of small farmers. She pointed out that large corporations are reaping significant profits, while small-scale farmers are struggling.

