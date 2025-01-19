Qatar, France strengthen economic relations in strategic dialogue

(MENAFN) The Ministry of Finance hosted the Qatar-France Strategic Joint Economic and Dialogue Subcommittee meeting in Doha last Thursday, focusing on the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations in key economic and financial sectors.



Dr. Saud Abdullah Al Attiyah, Qatar’s Deputy Undersecretary for Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Finance, chaired the meeting on behalf of Qatar. He was joined by Magali Cesana, the Head of the Bilateral Affairs and International Business Development Department at the French Treasury, representing the French Republic's Minister for Economy, Finance, and Industry.



The meeting served as a platform to discuss the current state of bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on collaboration in financial and economic domains. Both sides reviewed ongoing Qatar-French initiatives aimed at providing much-needed financial support to developing countries, underlining their shared commitment to fostering global development.



The discussions also explored a range of investment opportunities across strategic sectors, such as food security and sustainable development, and sought ways to enhance public-private sector partnerships that can lead to further collaborative growth. Additionally, the dialogue touched on the importance of advancing partnerships within the digital sector, a growing area of mutual interest for both nations.

