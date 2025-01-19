ABN Corporation Hosts Remarkable Event Spotlighting Magna Tyres' Commitment To Fostering Innovation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: ABN Corporation hosted a remarkable event spotlighting Magna Tyres at the Crowne Plaza Doha – The Business Park.

The event featured a corporate and an insightful technical presentation by Hein de Wind, Commercial Director of Magna Tyres Group, and Vijay Nambiar, Managing Director of Magna Tyres Middle East & Africa. Nambiar also led the interactive Q&A session, addressing dealer queries and sharing key perspectives. Shivadas K.C., Assistant Sales Manager, represented Magna Tyres during the discussions.

The evening concluded with a thrilling raffle draw and a networking dinner, reaffirming the commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in the region.