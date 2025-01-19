Trump indicates 90-day extension for TikTok's compliance with US law

(MENAFN) On Saturday, US President-elect Donald Trump suggested that he is "most likely" to grant TikTok a 90-day extension to comply with a US law requiring its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell its US operations.



In a telephone interview with NBC News, Trump said, "The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it’s appropriate. If I decide to do that, I’ll probably announce it on Monday."



The law, passed last year, mandates ByteDance to divest TikTok by January 19, 2025, or face a potential ban. Although the Biden administration has delayed enforcing the law, TikTok has warned that it may be forced to shut down its operations in the US without "clarity and assurance" from US officials.



White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed TikTok's concerns as a "stunt" in a statement issued early Saturday, reiterating that decisions regarding TikTok’s future now rest with the incoming administration.



These remarks represent a shift from Trump’s previous efforts to ban TikTok, which were influenced by concerns about ByteDance’s potential ties to the Chinese government. The US Supreme Court upheld the ban on Friday, and Trump has vowed to make a final decision on TikTok’s fate "in the not-too-distant future."



With the deadline fast approaching, TikTok’s availability to its more than 170 million US users remains uncertain.

MENAFN19012025000045016755ID1109105407