ICRC prepares for significant operation following Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced that it is preparing for a "significant" operation following the ceasefire and release of hostages agreement between Israel and Hamas. The ICRC emphasized that the operation marks "a new beginning" and is focused on the safe and efficient transfer of hostages and detainees, alongside the delivery of increased humanitarian assistance to Gaza.



The organization stated that the operation is an emotional moment for many people, and its priority is to complete the first phase as safely and efficiently as possible so that families can be reunited and critical aid can reach civilians in Gaza.



The ICRC acknowledged that despite the operation, the humanitarian needs in the region will remain immense. To address these, it stressed the importance of adhering to the commitments made under the agreement.



In its statement, the ICRC highlighted that the preparation for the operation includes logistics for transportation, increasing personnel, distributing supplies, and preparing medical staff and security measures for those receiving the released individuals. The coming days and weeks are deemed critical for all parties involved in ensuring the success of the agreement and continuing support to the affected population.

MENAFN19012025000045016755ID1109105406