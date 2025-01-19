Iraq confirms long-term collaboration with Vodafone for 5g network development

(MENAFN) Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the prime minister of Iraq, confirmed Thursday that the government is in favor of the long-term collaboration with Vodafone.



On the sidelines of his official visit to the UK, Al-Sudani met with representatives of the British multinational telecommunications company in London. According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he also met with representatives of companies operating in various sectors and high-ranking British officials, such as King Charles III and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.



The recent agreement between Vodafone and the Iraqi Ministry of Communications to run the new 5G network that the government is developing was discussed at the conference.



The move intends to introduce contemporary technology, reduce costs, increase the nation's revenue, and improve the standard of services provided to citizens, according to Iraq's Minister of Communications, Hiyam Al-Yasiri.



The global company Vodafone was selected to run Iraq's new 5G network after the Iraqi government gave its permission in late November.



