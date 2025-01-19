Ceremony Remembering Ibrahim Jan Mujadidi Held In Kabul

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Academy of Sciences on Saturday commemorated the 46th anniversary of the martyrdom of Hazrat Zia

At the start of the event, the president of the Academy of Sciences, al-Hadith Maulvi Fareeduddin Mahmood, said that Mohammad Ibrahim Jan was a great scholar, a noble character, and an eminent religious figure.

He said that on January 18, 1978, he was martyred along with his family members and around 370 others.

Furthermore, Acting of Higher Education, Sheikh Maulvi Nida Mohammad Nadim, remarked during the gathering that Afghanistan has always had distinguished and knowledgeable personalities throughout its history.

He added that the people and writers of Afghanistan should work to eliminate any distrust or negative perceptions about scholars.

Maulvi Mohammad Aziz, the head of the Ministry of Energy and Water's office, emphasized that it was important to preserve the memory of Afghanistan's great figures in history and literature.

Deputy Head of the Prime Minister's Office, Qari Abdul Sattar Saeed, said that Mohammad Ibrahim Jan Mujadidi was not only a prominent scholar in Afghanistan but also worldwide.

Mujadidi contributed significantly through his extensive scholarly, reformist, educational, and spiritual work for the people.

He noted that the results of his academic and reformist services were still felt today and could not be hidden from anyone.

According to the Academy of Sciences, Mohammad Ibrahim Jan Mujadidi was born in Kabul in 1320 AH.