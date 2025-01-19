Syria uncovers drug making centers after fall of Ba'athist regime

(MENAFN)

Following the collapse of the 61-year Ba'athist regime, Syrian authorities have continued uncovering drug production centers and storage facilities across the country.



An Anadolu team discovered one of the largest drug storage facilities, located in a port in the coastal city of Latakia. Inside, they found large quantities of drugs, including Captagon, as well as hidden items stored in a warehouse and trucks.



Security forces from the newly established government, acting on a tip-off, raided one of the largest warehouses at the port, where Captagon was being produced and packaged for shipment.



Footage from Anadolu at the warehouse revealed Captagon pills and other drugs hidden inside various objects, including toy motorcycles, doors, hookah handles, and vehicle seat covers.



General Security Forces Commander Abu Rayyan told Anadolu that the warehouse was under the command of Maher al-Assad, the brother of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.



Rayyan explained that the drugs were being packaged and prepared for shipment to Western and Gulf countries, with the regime profiting billions of dollars from the illicit drug trade—one of its primary sources of income.



The smuggling network, led by Maher al-Assad, was responsible for exporting large quantities of drugs produced in Syria, primarily through Lebanon, reaching regional countries and global markets.

