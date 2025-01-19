Supporters rally in Seoul as court deliberates on arrest warrant for leader Yoon

(MENAFN) On Saturday, thousands of people gathered in South Korea's capital, Seoul, to show their support for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, as a court concluded a lengthy five-hour hearing regarding a potential arrest warrant for him.



Yoon attended the hearing, where he opposed investigators' request to extend his detention and defended the legality of his brief martial law decree issued in December. The court is expected to rule as soon as Saturday night on a request by the country's Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) to issue a warrant for Yoon's arrest on charges of insurrection, according to Yonhap News.



Earlier in the day, over 44,000 protesters gathered, chanting pro-Yoon slogans and waving national and US flags. Yoon was transported to the Seoul Western District Court in a motorcade, escorted from a detention center in Uiwang, just south of Seoul, where he has been held since Wednesday night. The hearing began at 2 PM local time (0500 GMT) and ended at 6:50 PM.



The protesters clashed with police, attempting to push past officers and gain access to the court grounds, shouting, "Open the court entrance" and "I have to see the president's face."

MENAFN19012025000045016755ID1109105409