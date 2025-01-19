Alankrita Sahai Is 'Immensely Grateful' For 'Band Of Maharajas' Making In To The Oscars

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Alankrita Sahai, the lead of "Band Of Maharajas" recently spilled her excitement about her movie making it to the reminder list of 2025.

The movie "Band Of Maharajas" has made the cut for the 'Best Picture Reminder List' for the 97th Academy Awards. Talking about the latest milestone, Alankrita Sahai was quoted saying, "Immensely grateful to the academy, the audience and everyone for their love and support towards our film. This is once again a testimony of the fact that good quality work always shines sooner or later. When we heard the news last year that our is in the race for Oscars from India, we were immensely happy. And now, the 'reminder list' is one step ahead for the big occasion. My gratitude to everyone for showing love to my work and our film and here's hoping and praying that we can continue to make the country proud."

The diva further wrote in a social media post, "A heartfelt thank you to all my producers for believing in my storytelling, vision, especially to Puneet, with whom I embarked on this journey as the Producer-Director duo. Our first collaboration, Jal, has not only been a stepping stone to this Oscar journey but has also garnered acclaim at Busan, Indian Panorama, and received a National Award. Following this, Torbaaz on Netflix has been recognized worldwide. The Academy's acknowledgment of Band of Maharaja is a testament to the dedication of everyone involved in this project- from the remarkable cast to the diligent crew."

She also penned, "I hope it inspires a greater appreciation for diverse narratives yet to be shared. This film is particularly special as it encapsulates the struggles I have encountered while nurturing good cinema throughout the ups and downs of my life. I am deeply thankful to everyone who has supported me along this journey. Let us continue to dream and create together more meaningful cinema!"