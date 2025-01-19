LIVE UPDATES: Ceasefire Agreement Expected To Be In Effect Today
1/19/2025 1:02:59 AM
Doha, Qatar: Palestinians in Gaza count down minutes to the start of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The ceasefire will start at 8.30am local time in Gaza (9.30am Doha Time) today, January 19, 2025, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson.
Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari in a post on X wrote,“As coordinated by the parties to the agreement and the mediators, the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will begin at 8.30am on Sunday, January 19, local time in Gaza.”
The inhabitants are warned to take precaution, exercise the utmost caution, and wait for directions from official sources as the situation is still under development.
