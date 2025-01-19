LA Fire News: 'Red Flag Warning' Issued As Wildfires Rage Near Los Angeles

(MENAFN- Live Mint) More than a week into what could become the costliest wildfires in US history, anxious Los Angeles-area residents are holding onto hope for a favorable shift in winds expected Thursday, seeking relief from the ongoing threat to their homes and lives.

As reported by the Associated Press, the fires, which started on January 7, have claimed at least 25 lives, left nearly 30 missing, and destroyed thousands of homes. Fuelled by dry Santa Ana winds, the blazes have scorched 63 square miles of land, forcing evacuations, straining firefighting resources, and leaving many without power or safe drinking water. Investigators are still working to determine the fire's cause.

Also Read: 'Comes with official residence?' Mel Gibson, who lost home in LA fire, says as Trump names him ambassadors to Hollywood

While government agencies have yet to release preliminary damage estimates, AccuWeather has projected the cost of the wildfires and economic losses to range between $250 billion and $275 billion. As winds strengthened on Wednesday, anxiety gripped the region, but a shift in winds expected on Friday offers a glimmer of hope.

Strong winds kick up

Winds gusted up to 35 mph (56 kph) along the coast and valleys, and as high as 55 mph (89 kph) in the mountains around Los Angeles early Wednesday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Hall. A red-flag warning was already in effect, but the NWS issued a rare warning about a“particularly dangerous situation” due to severe fire conditions, AP reported.

While the warning expired by Wednesday afternoon, dry conditions and gusty winds are expected to persist into Thursday, especially in the mountain areas, keeping the fire danger high.