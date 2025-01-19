Tiktok Suspends App Within United States

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: TikTok disconnected access to its users in the United States late Saturday after no action was taken shortly before a national ban was to take effect, with President-elect Donald unable to intervene until he takes office.

"A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US," said a message to users attempting to use the app. "Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now."