Tiktok Suspends App Within United States
Date
1/19/2025 2:21:36 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Washington: TikTok disconnected access to its users in the United States late Saturday after no action was taken shortly before a national ban was to take effect, with President-elect Donald trump unable to intervene until he takes office.
"A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US," said a message to users attempting to use the app. "Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now."
