Dukhan Bank Posts Net Profit Of QR1.34Bn For 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Dukhan announced its results for the year ended31December 2024,reporting a record net of QR1.34bn, representing a 3% growth compared to the last year.

Commenting on the Bank's achievements, Mohammed bin Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani (pictured), Chairman of Dukhan Bank, said:“We take great pride in our sustained track record of exceptional performance, a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our customers, stakeholders, and the nation at large.

Over the past year, we have ascended to unprecedented milestones, demonstrating the strength and adaptability of our business models. Despite external challenges, we have upheld institutional stability, further solidifying our position as a cornerstone of progress and innovation.

We continue our journey with a renewed focus on expanding our digital capabilities and services, investing in cutting-edge technology to enhance the customer experience and simplify banking services, making them accessible anytime, anywhere. As we look to the future with confidence and ambition, we reaffirm our commitment to building on our strengths, relentlessly pursuing new growth opportunities, fostering innovation, and delivering greater value to our stakeholders. At the same time, we aim to expand our market share while achieving responsible and sustainable growth that aligns with the needs of society and the environment.”

After reviewing current year's financial performance, with an assessment of the present and anticipated liquidity position, and considering the prevailing and future macroeconomic conditions along with the business outlook, the Board of Directors has proposed an additional cash dividend distribution of 8% of the nominal share value (equivalent to QR0.08 per share), subject to the approval of Qatar Central Bank and shareholders at the Annual General Assembly meeting.

The proposed dividend combined with the interim dividend takes the total dividend distribution for the financial year 2024 to 16% of nominal share value (equivalent to QR0.16 per share).