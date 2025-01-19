Ceasefire between Israel, Hamas faces postponement over hostage list issues

(MENAFN) Israeli Radio reported on Sunday that the ceasefire in Gaza, which was scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM local time (06:30 GMT), has been delayed until the list of hostages to be released is provided.



Hamas confirmed the delay, attributing it to "technical and logistical reasons." Despite this, the Palestinian group reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement with Israel.



In a statement, Hamas emphasized its adherence to the terms of the agreement, while noting that the delay in the delivery of the names of hostages to be freed in the first batch of the ceasefire is due to the aforementioned reasons.



The ceasefire is expected to take effect following months of violence between Israel and Hamas, which has led to significant casualties in Gaza. The conflict, which began on October 7, 2023, has resulted in the deaths of nearly 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, with more than 110,700 others injured, according to local health authorities.

MENAFN19012025000045016755ID1109105209