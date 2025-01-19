Trade between Iran, Afghanistan grows by 84 percent last year

(MENAFN) Iran’s commercial diplomat in Afghanistan has underscored the continuous rising trajectory in trade ties between Tehran and Kabul throughout the past two years, stating that the volume of trade and commercial exchanges between both nations in the last year expanded by around 84 percent in comparison with the same period in a year prior.



Moreover, on Saturday, Hossein Roustaei, Iran's economic advisor in Afghanistan, stated that Afghanistan’s imports from Iran in 2024 amounted to more than USD3.143 billion. When compared to USD1.714 billion in 2023, Iran’s non-oil exports to Afghanistan saw an expansion of approximately 83 percent in the last year, the official further mentioned.



“In contrast, the value of Afghanistan’s exports to Iran reached USD54 million in 2024, which, compared to 2023, shows a USD29 million increase, reflecting approximately a 116 percent rise in value,” Roustaei clarified.



As per official data from the Customs Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Afghanistan is right now the fifth-biggest destination for Iran’s exports.

