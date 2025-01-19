Dead, wounded individuals causes Russian attack on Ukraine

(MENAFN)

The Russian military bombed 31 settlements in Kherson area in the previous day causing three were murder and six others were injured. Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin posted this on Telegram, Ukrinform reads.



“Yesterday, the enemy targeted areas such as Antonivka, Mykilske, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Yantarne, Kizomys, Rozlyv, Tomyna Balka, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Poniativka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Shliakhove, Monastyrske, Novoraisk, Chervonyi Mayak, Olhivka, Novooleksandrivka, Lvove, Mykolaivka, Osokorivka, Tiahynka, Burhunka, Vesele, and the city of Kherson,” the post says.



The Russian army hit social infrastructure and residential regions, damaging 17 private houses, agricultural buildings, and private cars.



This attack caused the murder of three individuals and six others were injured.



As stated by Ukrinform, lately, the Russian troops also targeted crucial and social infrastructure in Kherson area, resulting huge damage to private houses, gas pipelines, and garages. One individual was murdered and five others were wounded.



