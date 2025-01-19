Kazakh leader addresses strategic collaboration with Hungarian premier

(MENAFN) On Friday, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held a telephone conversation to explore avenues of cooperation in several vital sectors, including energy, finance, and investment, as reported by the Kazakh Presidency.



The presidency's statement noted that the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary. They took the opportunity to assess the progress of previously signed agreements and discussed further steps to ensure their successful implementation.



During the call, Tokayev and Orban discussed potential opportunities for collaboration in the energy sector, recognizing the growing importance of this area for both nations. They also reviewed other economic domains where both countries could strengthen ties, focusing on mutual interests and shared objectives.



Both leaders expressed a strong determination to deepen their cooperation within international organizations and multilateral forums. They also exchanged views on various regional and global issues, emphasizing the need for enhanced diplomatic engagement to address global challenges.



Furthermore, Premier Orban accepted President Tokayev’s invitation to visit Kazakhstan, highlighting the continued commitment to fostering closer bilateral ties and advancing shared interests.

MENAFN19012025000045016755ID1109105114