Mubadala And Getir Founders Engage In Legal Dispute Over Company Control

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

A significant dispute has emerged between Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Company and Getir's founders, centering on control of the Turkish rapid delivery service. Founder Nazım Salur has announced plans to pursue legal action against Mubadala, accusing the investment firm of breaching a June 2024 restructuring agreement. Salur alleges that Mubadala is attempting an“illegal coup” to seize the founders' shares.

In response, Mubadala asserts that its actions aim to ensure Getir's stability and protect employment for over 18,000 Turkish employees. The company claims that its proposed plan has been unanimously approved by Getir's independent directors and is set to be presented to shareholders for approval at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

This dispute follows a significant restructuring in June 2024, when Getir secured a $250 million investment from Mubadala. The restructuring involved splitting the company into two entities: one focusing on food and grocery delivery operations in Turkey, managed by Mubadala, and the other handling e-commerce, finance, and mobility services, led by Salur and the other founders.