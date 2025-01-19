Assailant opens fire near Supreme Court in Tehran, killing 2 judges

(MENAFN) An attacker has opened fire close to the Supreme Court in the Iranian capital Tehran, resulting in the murder of at least two judges.



Knowledgeable sources informed an Iranian news agency that both judges were murdered and a third one was in the gunfire, which took place on a crowded Tehran square previously on Saturday.



In a press release, the Judiciary’s news office recognized the as Hojjatoleslam Ali Razini, the chief of Branch 39 of the Supreme Court, as well as Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Moqiseh, the head of Branch 53.



“This morning, an armed infiltrator in the Supreme Court acted on a pre-planned assassination [plot] against two brave judges with a long history of fighting crimes against national security, spies, and terrorism,” the press release mentioned.



It added that based on primary outcomes, the individual in question had not participated in any lawsuit in the Supreme Court, nor had he been a client of any of the court’s branches.



“Right after the terrorist act, an attempt was made to arrest the gunman, who then quickly committed suicide,” it further mentioned.



Additionally, the Judiciary stated that a probe had been initiated to find and detain those responsible for the assassination.

