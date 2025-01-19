Ukrainian banks announce shift to new three-tier capital structure
1/19/2025 2:43:04 AM
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s banking system has successfully finished the second phase of shifting to a recent three-tier capital structure according to EU regulations. As of January 1, 2025, banks' capital is sufficient to cover all major risks. This was stated by the National Bank, Ukrinform reads.
"Ukraine’s banking system has successfully completed the second stage of transition to a new three-tier capital structure in accordance with EU requirements and as of January 1, 2025 maintains a sufficient capital reserve at all levels. The current level of capital generally ensures the sector's resilience to possible shocks and allows it to further increase the loan portfolio," the report declares.
The NBU outlined that under the frame of the Law on banks and banking, implemented on August 5, 2024, the national banking system has changed to a three-tier capital structure with a stage introduction of minimum regulatory capital standards.
