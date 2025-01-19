UN Secretary-General condemns Israeli violations of Security Council Resolution 1701

(MENAFN) On Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized Israel for violating UN Security Council Resolution 1701 by maintaining its of areas under the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and conducting military operations within Lebanese territory.



During a meeting with UNIFIL Commander General Arnaldo Latharo Sainz at the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, Guterres emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army. He described this partnership as crucial for supporting a long-lasting cessation of hostilities in the region.



Guterres stated that Israel’s ongoing "occupation inside the UNIFIL area of operations" and its military actions in Lebanon constitute clear violations of Resolution 1701. He warned that these actions "pose a continued risk to your safety and security" and must come to an end.



The UN chief also highlighted that the presence of armed personnel, weapons, and assets in the area, beyond those belonging to the Lebanese government or UNIFIL, between the Blue Line and the Litani River, further undermines Lebanon’s stability and breaches the resolution.



Additionally, Guterres mentioned that UNIFIL had uncovered over 100 weapons caches associated with Hezbollah or other armed groups since November 27, further complicating the security situation.

