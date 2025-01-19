Turkish President Erdogan condemn Israel’s ceasefire breaches

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday commented on Israel's history of ceasefire breaches, calling on the globe society to stoop further violations after the Gaza ceasefire agreement among Israel and Hamas.



"Israel, particularly (Premier Benjamin) Netanyahu, has a significant record of ceasefire violations, this should not be allowed this time (in Gaza)," Erdogan said to his party’s provincial in Adana, southern Türkiye.



He condemned Israel's 467-day attack in Gaza which resulted over 47,000 fatalities, stated: "Despite 467 days of genocide and massacres, Israel has failed to break the will of resistance of our brothers and sisters in Gaza."



Erdogan verified Türkiye’s dedication to hold perpetrators of conflict crimes in Palestine accountable. "Our efforts to hold the perpetrators of war and crimes against humanity to account one by one will continue to intensify," he declared.



Türkiye will mobilize by all ways to cure the injuries of Gaza via the ceasefire time, Erdogan also said.



MENAFN19012025000045016953ID1109105198