Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 45: Extended Cut Couldn't Help Allu Arjun's Film Stay Afloat For A 7Th Week

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Worldwide Collection Day 45 : All hopes from Pushpa 2 The Rule's most-anticipated extended cut release on January 17 to re-ignite the craze in fans have been dimmed. At the box office, the Allu Arjun -starrer's 'reloaded' version was of nearly no help and has left the action drama in limbo for its 7th week in theaters.

The Sukumar directorial had witnessed a 61.58 per cent drop in its earrnings by the end of 6th week.

With a collection of ₹1731.65 crore globally, the is still a whopping ₹100 crore away from what its makers said it has made on January 6. And with the current momenunt momentum of earnings for Pushpa 2 , the film is unlikely to cross even the ₹1800 crore mark in worldwide collection.

Allu Arjun's movie has earned an estimated ₹1731.65 crore on day 45, January 18. Its overseas collection stands at ₹270.5 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

However, according to Pushpa 2 The Rule's movie makers, the movie has become the fastest Indian movie to cross ₹1831 crore collection worldwide.

“ Pushpa 2 The Rule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide,” read a post by Mythri movie makers on January 6.

There are still two Indian titles keeping Allu Arjun's movie from being the biggest Indian movie worldwide: SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 ( ₹1,790 crore gross) and Aamir Khan's Dangal ( ₹2,070 crore gross).

Even though the Pushpa 2 The Rule is likely closer to pip Baahubali 2's record, the current trends suggest otherwise.

Allu Arjun's movie minted an estimated ₹1.1 crore on its 7th Saturday, January 18.

Of this, the film earned ₹0.3 crore in Telugu and ₹0.8 crore in Hindi. The film's business has seized in Kannada and Malayam. In Tamil, it has earned ₹0.01 on Friday. However, there is no data available for its Tamil version on Saturday.

With this, its total earnings are now ₹1226.75 crore (India Net).