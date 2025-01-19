Saif Ali Khan Attack: How Mumbai Police Nab Main Suspect After Two Misidentifications? Details Inside

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The main accused in the attack on Saif Ali Khan has been arrested in Thane and has confessed to the crime, Mumbai confirmed on Sunday.

As reported by ANI, the suspect, who worked as a waiter at a restaurant, used multiple aliases including Vijay Das, Bijoy Das, and Mohammed Iliyas. A briefing on the case is scheduled for 9 am today at the DCP Zone IX office. While a previous detainee was questioned, police clarified he was not connected to the attack. The accused is currently held at Khar Police Station.

Yesterday, Mumbai police had detained another suspect in Chattisgarh.

The suspect was nabbed by the Raipur Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Durg, Chhattisgarh, while he was travelling by the Jnaneswari Express train and was handed over to the Mumbai Police.

The suspect was identified as Aakash Kanojia, aged 32-33 years. The RPF also shared the picture of the suspect.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Thursday.

Meanwhile, ANI reported that a part of the knife, allegedly used in the stabbing attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, has been recovered from his Bandra residence, the Mumbai Police said on Saturday.

According to the IG of RPF SECR Zone Bilaspur, Munawar Khursheed, the RPF Raipur division had received information from the Mumbai police about the suspect travelling on the train.