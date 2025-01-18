Military-Support Organizations Host Veterans Empowerment Expo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Empowering Veterans and Their Families for a Healthier Future"

- Evelyn L. Lewis, MD

LEXINGTON PARK, MD, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Veterans Health and Wellness Foundation

ServingTogether

Maryland's Commitment to Veterans

The Southern Maryland Veterans Empowerment will be held on January 25 in Lexington Park. This event will bring much of the veteran-support structure across Southern Maryland together into one space, creating a unique opportunity for service members, veterans and military families (SMVF) to connect with services, wellness activities and more.

Taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park United Methodist Church, located at 21760 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, this expo will feature more than 40 organizations ready to address a broad variety of needs, a veteran-benefits claims clinic, a variety of relaxing therapeutic activities, presentations on helpful topics and a free lunch.

“Being from Southern Maryland, I've seen a lot of the great advancements made across the area to help military families, but I know so many can still use extra support,” said Donny Williams, Regional Manager for ServingTogether, one of the hosting organizations.“I'm excited to see people come out for this expo to get a lot of that squared away, make some solid connections and get a free lunch on us!”

“Ensuring the health and wellness of veterans and their families requires addressing the full spectrum of their needs, from innovative alternative therapies to the critical social determinants of health,” stated Dr. Evelyn Lewis, President and Chair of the Veterans Health and Wellness Foundation.“This expo is committed to providing accessible, impactful resources that empower veterans to thrive in all aspects of life. By embracing a holistic approach, we aim to foster resilience, build community and create pathways to lasting well-being.”

“I'm truly looking forward to this event because it offers a unique opportunity to connect with and empower our service members, veterans and their families in meaningful ways,” added Tenika Wilson, Training and Southern Regional Resource Coordinator for Maryland's Commitment to Veterans.“The expo is designed to provide essential resources and support in areas like behavioral health, wellness, housing, VA benefits and employment, which can have a lasting positive impact on the SMVF community here.”

Whether military-connected Southern Marylanders are seeking urgent assistance, or looking to get out and meet some great people, the Veterans Empowerment Expo will be an excellent chance to do that on the final Saturday of this month. Visit SOMDVetExpo to learn more. Write Donny Williams at ... with any questions.

About ServingTogether:

ServingTogether, a program of EveryMind, is active across Maryland, DC and Northern Virginia, connecting service members, veterans and their families (SMVF) with a wide array of resources. Through the AmericaServes platform and hundreds of partner organizations, ServingTogether has connected thousands of people with programs that best fit the unique demands of each situation. Additionally, ServingTogether hosts collaboratives that bring together veteran-service providers, as well as a number of initiatives that focus on specific military-connected audiences. More information is at servingtogetherproject.

About Veterans Health and Wellness Foundation:

The Veterans Health and Wellness Foundation is built to serve veterans and their families across the nation. We help veterans by educating healthcare professionals about military culture, service-connected illnesses and disabilities, and the unique exposures of service members so veterans receive the best care possible. We connect veterans to strong networks of programs and services in their community to help them thrive and pursue their passion or purpose. We also navigate VHA benefits from start to finish so veterans feel supported and confident in the process leading to better results. More information is at myvhwf.

About Maryland's Commitment to Veterans:

Maryland's Commitment to Veterans has a leadership role in both policy and program development, and provides direct services to SMVF in Maryland. This office coordinates with national, state and local organizations to enhance and expand services, as well as empower SMVF throughout their recovery and wellness. This unit offers care coordination, peer support and referral services, also providing educational opportunities and fostering collaboration with behavioral health and medical providers, peers, first responders and community partners. More information is at maryland/bha/veterans.

