Global Bone Allografts Market Increasing Size, Demand, Growth Rate, And Forecast 2033 - Emergen Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emergen Research Logo

The demand for bone grafts is also being fueled by the surge in musculoskeletal problems, leading to a higher need for both bone grafts and their substitutes.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Bone Allografts is poised for substantial growth, projected to rise from an estimated USD 1.96 billion in 2024 to USD 3.32 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.00%. This growth is largely driven by the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, vehicle accidents, sports injuries, and the growing adoption of synthetic bone grafts.

Bone allografts are used in surgeries to repair or replace damaged bones, and their demand is rising due to the increasing frequency of musculoskeletal conditions like osteoporosis and tendinitis, as well as the growing incidence of injuries caused by accidents. The demand for bone grafts is also being fueled by the surge in musculoskeletal problems, leading to a higher need for both bone grafts and their substitutes.

For instance, a pediatric orthopedic consultant in Delhi noted a 50% increase in pediatric orthopedic cases caused by bad posture during online classes, highlighting a growing concern for musculoskeletal health. As these issues continue to rise, the need for effective bone grafts and substitutes will further increase.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report@

Key Drivers of Growth

The Bone Allografts market is benefiting from several factors, including the rising number of road accidents and sports injuries. Vehicle accidents and sports-related injuries often lead to bone fractures that require grafting for repair. A study published in 2023 found that road traffic accidents account for 63.6% of severe orthopedic injuries, underscoring the importance of bone allografts for these cases.

Advances in synthetic bone grafts are also significantly driving the market forward. These synthetic alternatives offer multiple benefits, such as reduced risk of disease transmission and consistent quality. As healthcare professionals and patients recognize the advantages of synthetic bone grafts, their adoption is increasing. For example, OrthoPediatrics Corp. introduced a synthetic bone transplant alternative called QuickPack in January 2020, which provides enhanced healing due to its calcium phosphate composition.

Challenges in the Market

Despite the promising growth, the Bone Allografts market faces challenges, particularly concerning complications like allograft rejection and infection. These issues can lead to longer recovery times and additional medical interventions, which can discourage the widespread use of allografts. The risk of rejection and infection raises concerns among patients and healthcare providers, limiting the broader adoption of allografts in clinical practice.

Browse Full Report:

Additionally, strict regulatory requirements for donor tissue screening and processing can slow the growth of the market. These challenges are expected to limit the market potential to some extent, as the healthcare industry works to mitigate these risks.

Market Segmentation Insights

The Bone Allografts market is segmented into four major application categories: Dental, Spine, Reconstruction & Traumatology, and Others.

Dental Applications: The dental segment is expected to dominate the market, driven by the increasing use of bone grafts in dental implant surgeries. The rise in dental issues such as root caries, periodontal diseases, and tooth loss is contributing to this growth. The dental tourism industry, particularly in developing countries, is also expected to fuel demand in this sector.

Reconstruction and Traumatology: The reconstruction and traumatology segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. As the global population ages, the need for reconstructive surgeries increases, particularly due to bone fractures resulting from falls and accidents. This segment's growth is further supported by advances in medical treatments and a rise in the number of trauma-related injuries.

The Bone Allografts market is on track for significant expansion over the next decade, driven by a combination of increasing musculoskeletal disorders, higher injury rates, and technological advancements in synthetic bone grafts. Despite challenges like potential complications and regulatory hurdles, the market is positioned to thrive, particularly with the growing demand for dental and reconstructive surgeries.

In February 2024, TETROUS, INC., a regenerative medicine business, introduced EnFix TAC to its product range of EnFix demineralised bone allograft implants designed exclusively for rotator cuff repair procedures.

Some of the key companies in the global Bone Allografts market include:

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

Stryker

Smith+Nephew

Lynch Biologics, LLC.

Biomatlante

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Royal Biologics

Baxter

Xtant Medical

Bone Allografts Latest Industry Updates

In July 2020, The FDA approved Baxter's Altapore Shape bioactive bone transplant. Among its many benefits, this bone graft promotes bone development.

In October 2023, Orthofix Medical Inc., a major global spine and orthopaedics firm, announced the 510k approval and full commercialisation of OsteoCove, an innovative bioactive synthetic graft. It is designed to give exceptional bone-forming capabilities while also having best-in-class handling properties for a variety of spine and orthopaedic procedural applications.

In January 2022, NuVasive, Inc. announced that it had gained 510 (k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for additional indications of use for Attrax Putty and its full thoracolumbar interbody portfolio for spinal surgery.

Request For Discount:

Bone Allografts Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Cortical Bone Allografts

Cancellous Bone Allografts

Corticocancellous Bone Allografts

Demineralized Bone Matrix

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Dental

Spine

Reconstruction & Traumatology

Others

By End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Hospitals

Orthopedic & Trauma Centers

Others

By Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Buy Now:

Eric Lee

Emergen Research

+ +91 90210 91709

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.