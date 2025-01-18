(MENAFN) Up to 70 percent of the tasks in the Defense Forces' operations can be completed by land platforms and drones. In an interview with Ukrinform, Andrii Mishchenko, the Chief of Staff of the 475th Separate Assault Battalion CODE 9.2 of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, made this claim.





He clarified that robots can already do a number of tasks, including helping infantry, attacking enemy forces, and placing explosives on highways. Seventy percent of tasks in offensive and defensive operations can be completed by robots. He declared, "This is already a reality."

