Saif Ali Khan News: Urvashi Rautela Apologises After Facing Flak Over 'Diamond Rolex' Remark, Deletes Post

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Saif Ali Khan news: Urvashi Rautela landed in soup for her statement related to Saif Ali Khan's attack in Mumbai. Addressing the criticism, Rautela shared an apology in her Instagram story, only to delete it after some time.

The actress, who is basking in the success of of Daaku Maharaaj , drew criticism for her statement which she made in response to a question related to an attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence on January 16.

Saif Ali Khan News LIVE: Attacker seen buying headphones in CCTV footage Urvashi Rautela issues apology

The actress reportedly issued an apologyu and expressed regret over her comments and said that she is ashamed for failing to acknowledge the gravity of the situation.

“Dear Saif Ali Khan sir, I hope this message finds you in strength. I am writing with a deep sense of regret and heartfelt apology. Until now, I was completely unaware of the intensity of the situation you are facing. I feel ashamed that I allowed myself to be consumed by the excitement surrounding Daaku Maharaaj and the gifts I was receiving, instead of pausing to acknowledge and understand what you are going through,” Rautela said in her Instagram story. Hours later, the actress deleted the post from her account.

Urvashi Rautela apologised to Khan after several netizens criticised her for her statement on 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor's attack. In an interview to Asian News International, Urvashi Rautela was asked about her thoughts on actors' safety amid concerns around Saif Ali Khan's health. He was attacked by an intruder his Mumbai home.

Calling Saif Ali Khan's attack as an 'unfortunate' incident, Rautela mentioned about the success of her movie Daaku Maharaaj and also about her“diamond-studded Rolex” watch.

"It is very unfortunate. Now Daaku Maharaaj has crossed ₹105 crore at the box office, and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger, but we don't feel confident wearing it outside openly," she told ANI. Rautela's reaction to Saif Ali Khan's comments garnered widespread criticism on social media.

On Thursday morning, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times by an intruder at his house in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor suffered serious injuries due to the attack and was rushed to the hospital by his children in an autorickshaw. The actor is out of danger and is currently undergoing treatment at Lilavati hospital. The police have begun investigation and detained a few suspects. No arrest has been made in the case so far.